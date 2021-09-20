ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.58 million shares of the ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.22, and it changed around $0.65 or 2.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $965.93M. ORIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.81, offering almost -61.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.87% since then. We note from ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 205.08K.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ORIC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.58 for the current quarter.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) trade information

Instantly ORIC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.70 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.49% year-to-date, but still up 1.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) is 32.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORIC is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -110.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) estimates and forecasts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.65 percent over the past six months and at a 33.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.20% in the next quarter.

ORIC Dividends

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 18 and May 24.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.05% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 96.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.36%. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 139 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 14.00% of the shares, which is about 5.5 million shares worth $97.37 million.

Column Group LLC, with 12.13% or 4.77 million shares worth $84.35 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.12 million shares worth $19.77 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $14.63 million, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.