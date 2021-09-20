NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) have been traded, and its beta is 0.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.03, and it changed around -$0.12 or -5.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.59M. NAOV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.19, offering almost -106.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.4% since then. We note from NanoVibronix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.37 million.

NanoVibronix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NAOV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NanoVibronix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) trade information

Instantly NAOV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.29 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 181.38% year-to-date, but still down -6.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) is -28.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NAOV is forecast to be at a low of $10.50 and a high of $10.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -417.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -417.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 98.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $150k in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 177.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.00%.

NAOV Dividends

NanoVibronix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.15% of NanoVibronix Inc. shares, and 6.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.49%. NanoVibronix Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.28% of the shares, which is about 0.31 million shares worth $0.26 million.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc., with 0.61% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.19 million shares worth $0.2 million, making up 0.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $94649.0, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.