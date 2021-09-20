Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) In 2021: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 3.57 million shares of the Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.00, and it changed around $0.5 or 4.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.65B. MNTK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.93, offering almost -24.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.75% since then. We note from Montauk Renewables Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 111.18K.

Montauk Renewables Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MNTK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Montauk Renewables Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) trade information

Instantly MNTK has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.89 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.30% year-to-date, but still up 36.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) is 49.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNTK is forecast to be at a low of $17.50 and a high of $17.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Montauk Renewables Inc. to make $34.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 40.20%.

MNTK Dividends

Montauk Renewables Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 90.70% of Montauk Renewables Inc. shares, and 3.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.98%. Montauk Renewables Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.71% of the shares, which is about 1.01 million shares worth $12.25 million.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 0.47% or 0.67 million shares worth $8.12 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

GMO Resources Fund and GMO Climate Change Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 0.19 million shares worth $2.4 million, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, GMO Climate Change Fund held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $1.96 million, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.