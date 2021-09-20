Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.72, and it changed around -$0.39 or -2.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.88B. MCG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.48, offering almost -5.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.32% since then. We note from Membership Collective Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 523.48K.

Membership Collective Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MCG as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Membership Collective Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) trade information

Instantly MCG has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.48 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.37% year-to-date, but still down -0.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) is 14.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MCG is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $162.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Membership Collective Group Inc. to make $181.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

MCG Dividends

Membership Collective Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.61% of Membership Collective Group Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.