Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Alector Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC).

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.81, and it changed around $1.35 or 5.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.06B. ALEC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.32, offering almost -61.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.98% since then. We note from Alector Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

Alector Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALEC as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alector Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) trade information

Instantly ALEC has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.05 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 77.20% year-to-date, but still up 17.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) is 3.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALEC is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $57.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -112.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alector Inc. (ALEC) estimates and forecasts

Alector Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.55 percent over the past six months and at a 128.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 297.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 634.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $158.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Alector Inc. to make $20.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.58 million and $4.85 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,742.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 327.20%.

ALEC Dividends

Alector Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.21% of Alector Inc. shares, and 75.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.10%. Alector Inc. stock is held by 201 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.62% of the shares, which is about 5.28 million shares worth $106.41 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.48% or 5.17 million shares worth $104.11 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 2.35 million shares worth $39.59 million, making up 2.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $37.47 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.