IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 15.86 million shares of the IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.26, and it changed around -$11.14 or -26.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.50B. IRNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.50, offering almost -56.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.07% since then. We note from IronNet Cybersecurity Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.33 million.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

Instantly IRNT has showed a red trend with a performance of -26.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.50 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 199.01% year-to-date, but still up 40.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) is 202.60% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -78.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IRNT is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 43.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 43.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 14.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.35% of IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. shares, and 36.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.67%.