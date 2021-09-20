Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 1.19 million shares of the Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.86, and it changed around -$0.24 or -2.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $639.97M. IPHA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.95, offering almost -52.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.58% since then. We note from Innate Pharma S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 million.

Innate Pharma S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IPHA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Innate Pharma S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) trade information

Instantly IPHA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.95 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 98.04% year-to-date, but still up 34.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) is 136.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12790.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IPHA is forecast to be at a low of $4.73 and a high of $11.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 39.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) estimates and forecasts

Innate Pharma S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 77.24 percent over the past six months and at a -93.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.20%.

1 analysts expect Innate Pharma S.A. to make $23.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2019.

IPHA Dividends

Innate Pharma S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.55% of Innate Pharma S.A. shares, and 0.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.38%. Innate Pharma S.A. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 56110.0 shares worth $0.24 million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 0.06% or 49734.0 shares worth $0.21 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.