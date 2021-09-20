Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.44, and it changed around $0.25 or 1.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $321.67M. IMPL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.75, offering almost -140.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.22% since then. We note from Impel NeuroPharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 524.97K.

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IMPL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.78 for the current quarter.

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) trade information

Instantly IMPL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.75 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.73% year-to-date, but still down -10.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) is -9.75% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMPL is forecast to be at a low of $39.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -280.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -170.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (IMPL) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts expect Impel NeuroPharma Inc. to make $2.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

IMPL Dividends

Impel NeuroPharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 16.

Impel NeuroPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.20% of Impel NeuroPharma Inc. shares, and 76.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.51%. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. stock is held by 54 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 19.49% of the shares, which is about 3.8 million shares worth $33.65 million.

Norwest Venture Partners XIV, LP, with 15.77% or 3.08 million shares worth $27.23 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 0.31 million shares worth $4.72 million, making up 1.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $1.14 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.