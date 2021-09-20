Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.73, and it changed around $0.1 or 3.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $256.70M. GNLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.73, offering almost -219.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.97% since then. We note from Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 819.06K.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GNLN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

Instantly GNLN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.09 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.06% year-to-date, but still down -9.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) is 22.42% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNLN is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -119.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -83.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

Greenlane Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.63 percent over the past six months and at a 65.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 62.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 90.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $43.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Greenlane Holdings Inc. to make $60.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $35.76 million and $36.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 65.40%.

GNLN Dividends

Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 19.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.24% of Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares, and 10.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.54%. Greenlane Holdings Inc. stock is held by 89 institutions, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 4.90% of the shares, which is about 1.04 million shares worth $4.64 million.

Penserra Capital Management LLC, with 4.57% or 0.97 million shares worth $4.33 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.95 million shares worth $4.24 million, making up 4.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF held roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $3.17 million, which represents about 3.85% of the total shares outstanding.