Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 2.1 million shares of the Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.46, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.45B. GTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.54, offering almost -91.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.14% since then. We note from Genetron Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 288.59K.

Genetron Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GTH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Genetron Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) trade information

Instantly GTH has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.94 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.57% year-to-date, but still up 5.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) is 33.71% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTH is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $21.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -77.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Genetron Holdings Limited to make $25.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $101.74 million and $111.96 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -78.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -76.90%.

GTH Dividends

Genetron Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 12.

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.03% of Genetron Holdings Limited shares, and 24.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.98%. Genetron Holdings Limited stock is held by 68 institutions, with Vivo Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.13% of the shares, which is about 6.34 million shares worth $127.68 million.

Capital World Investors, with 2.78% or 2.47 million shares worth $49.79 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.47 million shares worth $49.79 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd held roughly 0.97 million shares worth around $13.76 million, which represents about 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.