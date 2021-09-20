Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) In 2021: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 4.65 million shares of the Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.35, and it changed around -$0.19 or -7.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $641.50M. GOTU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $149.05, offering almost -6242.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.26% since then. We note from Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.17 million.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GOTU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gaotu Techedu Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Instantly GOTU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.72 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.09% year-to-date, but still down -3.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) is -9.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.97, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOTU is forecast to be at a low of $16.80 and a high of $22.63. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -862.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -614.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

Gaotu Techedu Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -97.07 percent over the past six months and at a 53.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -650.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 76.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $385.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Gaotu Techedu Inc. to make $441.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $237.96 million and $291.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 62.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51.60%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -746.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.03% per year for the next five years.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares, and 62.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.11%. Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock is held by 231 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 11.49% of the shares, which is about 16.73 million shares worth $247.07 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 5.78% or 8.42 million shares worth $124.39 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.46 million shares worth $21.54 million, making up 1.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $14.97 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.