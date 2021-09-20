Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Synlogic Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: SYBX)

In today’s recent session, 6.22 million shares of the Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.84, and it changed around $0.55 or 16.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $167.10M. SYBX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.11, offering almost -33.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.65% since then. We note from Synlogic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 225.04K.

Synlogic Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SYBX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Synlogic Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) trade information

Instantly SYBX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 16.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.00 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 52.31% year-to-date, but still up 4.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) is 23.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SYBX is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -290.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) estimates and forecasts

Synlogic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.40 percent over the past six months and at a 24.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -24.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110k in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Synlogic Inc. to make $130k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -60.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.00%.

SYBX Dividends

Synlogic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.15% of Synlogic Inc. shares, and 38.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.09%. Synlogic Inc. stock is held by 58 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.08% of the shares, which is about 4.23 million shares worth $16.45 million.

Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC, with 5.06% or 2.65 million shares worth $9.49 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 1.7 million shares worth $6.37 million, making up 3.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio held roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $3.98 million, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.