Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: CERE)

In the last trading session, 1.61 million shares of the Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.57, and it changed around $1.09 or 2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.28B. CERE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.29, offering almost 0.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.04% since then. We note from Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 million.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CERE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.39 for the current quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) trade information

Instantly CERE has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.99 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 126.60% year-to-date, but still up 2.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) is 60.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 20.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -13.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CERE is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $39.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) estimates and forecasts

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 118.68 percent over the past six months and at a 18.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.10%.

CERE Dividends

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.56% of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, and 78.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.57%. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock is held by 74 institutions, with Bain Capital Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 47.57% of the shares, which is about 60.63 million shares worth $832.48 million.

FMR, LLC, with 4.01% or 5.11 million shares worth $70.19 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 1.88 million shares worth $27.3 million, making up 1.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $17.46 million, which represents about 1.06% of the total shares outstanding.