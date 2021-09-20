Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM)

In the last trading session, 7.63 million shares of the Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.25, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $193.93M. TUEM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.01, offering almost -122.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.56% since then. We note from Tuesday Morning Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) trade information

Instantly TUEM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.4100 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.42% year-to-date, but still up 15.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) is -43.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) estimates and forecasts

Tuesday Morning Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.73 percent over the past six months and at a 60.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $176.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tuesday Morning Corporation to make $237.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $153.34 million and $198.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.40%.

TUEM Dividends

Tuesday Morning Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 13 and September 17.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.27% of Tuesday Morning Corporation shares, and 56.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.67%. Tuesday Morning Corporation stock is held by 13 institutions, with Grace & White Inc /ny being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.62% of the shares, which is about 2.26 million shares worth $10.17 million.

Ancora Advisors, LLC, with 0.23% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.6 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Ancora/Thelan Small Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 1.38 million shares worth $3.86 million, making up 1.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Ancora/Thelan Small Mid Cap Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.59 million, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.