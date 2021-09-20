Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE)

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.50, and it changed around -$0.2 or -2.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $206.53M. HYRE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.21, offering almost -154.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.95% since then. We note from HyreCar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 843.56K.

HyreCar Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HYRE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HyreCar Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) trade information

Instantly HYRE has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.53 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.05% year-to-date, but still down -21.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) is -2.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYRE is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -131.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -57.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) estimates and forecasts

HyreCar Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.52 percent over the past six months and at a -134.92% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 31.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -180.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect HyreCar Inc. to make $11.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.44 million and $7.05 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 58.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 65.00%.

HYRE Dividends

HyreCar Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 09 and November 15.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.53% of HyreCar Inc. shares, and 59.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.46%. HyreCar Inc. stock is held by 70 institutions, with Lynrock Lake LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.39% of the shares, which is about 1.51 million shares worth $14.77 million.

Driehaus Capital Management, LLC, with 4.07% or 0.83 million shares worth $8.12 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.51 million shares worth $4.97 million, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $3.27 million, which represents about 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.