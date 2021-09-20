Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM)

In today’s recent session, 0.92 million shares of the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.43, and it changed around -$0.63 or -3.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.08B. YMM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.80, offering almost -47.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.48% since then. We note from Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.93 million.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Instantly YMM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.72 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.30% year-to-date, but still down -6.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is 46.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.57 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $169.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. to make $184.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, and 24.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.46%. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock is held by 89 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.82% of the shares, which is about 16.96 million shares worth $345.59 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 1.73% or 16.12 million shares worth $328.53 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Global Technology & Innovation Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 2.5 million shares worth $50.95 million, making up 0.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund held roughly 2.29 million shares worth around $46.76 million, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.