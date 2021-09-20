Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR): Stock Forecast For 2021 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 1.26 million shares of the Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.30, and it changed around -$0.07 or -1.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $374.40M. EXPR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.97, offering almost -163.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 89.25% since then. We note from Express Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.92 million.

Express Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended EXPR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Express Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) trade information

Instantly EXPR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.82 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 490.11% year-to-date, but still up 1.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) is -7.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXPR is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Express Inc. (EXPR) estimates and forecasts

Express Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.75 percent over the past six months and at a 90.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 37.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 101.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 130.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 61.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $503.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Express Inc. to make $640.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 48.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.70%.

EXPR Dividends

Express Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 01 and December 06.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.85% of Express Inc. shares, and 58.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.70%. Express Inc. stock is held by 111 institutions, with Contrarius Investment Management Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 9.49% of the shares, which is about 6.29 million shares worth $40.82 million.

Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., with 7.19% or 4.77 million shares worth $30.95 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 3.29 million shares worth $14.11 million, making up 4.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $11.33 million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.