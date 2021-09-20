Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 3.07 million shares of the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.35, and it changed around $0.89 or 13.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $931.32M. EVLV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.90, offering almost -75.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.78% since then. We note from Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 379.61K.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EVLV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

Instantly EVLV has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.42 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.57% year-to-date, but still up 16.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) is -19.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVLV is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -117.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -63.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. to make $6.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

EVLV Dividends

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.38% of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, and 40.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.34%. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stock is held by 53 institutions, with Cove Street Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2019, it held 6.67% of the shares, which is about 5.09 million shares worth $2.38 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.60% or 1.98 million shares worth $0.93 million as of Mar 30, 2019, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Managed Portfolio Series-Cove Street Capital Small Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2019. The former held 0.89 million shares worth $0.42 million, making up 1.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $0.25 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.