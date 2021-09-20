EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.63 million shares of the EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.53, and it changed around $1.25 or 4.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.39B. EH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $129.80, offering almost -389.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.52% since then. We note from EHang Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

EHang Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EH as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EHang Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Instantly EH has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.67 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.68% year-to-date, but still up 0.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is 9.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $214.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EH is forecast to be at a low of $214.35 and a high of $214.35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -707.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -707.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 275.90%, up from the previous year.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 01 and December 06.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.05% of EHang Holdings Limited shares, and 15.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.55%. EHang Holdings Limited stock is held by 59 institutions, with Growth Interface Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.62% of the shares, which is about 1.85 million shares worth $68.52 million.

Carmignac Gestion, with 2.26% or 0.75 million shares worth $27.62 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Matthews International Fds-Matthews China Fund and Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $6.26 million, making up 0.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund held roughly 99447.0 shares worth around $6.6 million, which represents about 0.30% of the total shares outstanding.