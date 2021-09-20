Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) Stock Forecast 2021: $71.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 1.18 million shares of the Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $87.12, and it changed around -$8.55 or -8.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.73B. DOCS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $107.79, offering almost -23.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $41.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.74% since then. We note from Doximity Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Doximity Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DOCS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Doximity Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) trade information

Instantly DOCS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 103.34 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 80.51% year-to-date, but still down -6.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) is 21.07% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -37.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DOCS is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $71.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 18.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 54.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $73.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Doximity Inc. to make $74.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

DOCS Dividends

Doximity Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 10.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of Doximity Inc. shares, and 65.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.86%. Doximity Inc. stock is held by 126 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.69% of the shares, which is about 4.24 million shares worth $247.04 million.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC, with 4.52% or 2.21 million shares worth $128.64 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.75 million shares worth $43.64 million, making up 1.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port held roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $37.58 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.