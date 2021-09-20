Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.20, and it changed around -$2.03 or -8.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.56B. DAWN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.70, offering almost -23.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.91% since then. We note from Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 88.27K.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DAWN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) trade information

Instantly DAWN has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.21 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.39% year-to-date, but still down -9.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) is -2.93% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DAWN is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -59.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) estimates and forecasts

DAWN Dividends

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.76% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 26.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.73%. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund being the largest institutional investor. By May 30, 2021, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 30580.0 shares worth $0.72 million.