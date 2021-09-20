Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 2.28 million shares of the Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.42, and it changed around -$2.38 or -8.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.25B. CGEM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.85, offering almost -126.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.5% since then. We note from Cullinan Oncology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 217.32K.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CGEM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cullinan Oncology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.39 for the current quarter.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) trade information

Instantly CGEM has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.49 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.67% year-to-date, but still down -8.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) is -1.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CGEM is forecast to be at a low of $43.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -108.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -62.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) estimates and forecasts

Cullinan Oncology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.73 percent over the past six months and at a 76.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.20%.

CGEM Dividends

Cullinan Oncology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 14.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.39% of Cullinan Oncology Inc. shares, and 72.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.32%. Cullinan Oncology Inc. stock is held by 102 institutions, with MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 18.19% of the shares, which is about 7.91 million shares worth $329.77 million.

Foresite Capital Management V, LLC, with 6.28% or 2.73 million shares worth $113.82 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.49 million shares worth $20.48 million, making up 1.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $15.27 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.