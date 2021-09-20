Could Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 1.27 million shares of the Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.99, and it changed around -$0.15 or -3.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $527.19M. MILE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.39, offering almost -411.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.51% since then. We note from Metromile Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Metromile Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MILE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Metromile Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) trade information

Instantly MILE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.28 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) is -9.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MILE is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -75.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -50.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Metromile Inc. (MILE) estimates and forecasts

MILE Dividends

Metromile Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.20% of Metromile Inc. shares, and 52.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.27%. Metromile Inc. stock is held by 100 institutions, with Intact Financial Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.97% of the shares, which is about 10.05 million shares worth $103.44 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 7.44% or 9.38 million shares worth $96.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 1.72 million shares worth $16.05 million, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund held roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $23.19 million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.