Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 2.79 million shares of the Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $69.76, and it changed around $2.02 or 2.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.64B. CFLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.83, offering almost 1.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.94% since then. We note from Confluent Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Confluent Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended CFLT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Confluent Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Instantly CFLT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 71.00 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 54.95% year-to-date, but still up 6.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) is 32.30% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.77, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -32.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CFLT is forecast to be at a low of $42.00 and a high of $73.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 39.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $90.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Confluent Inc. to make $95.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Confluent Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -141.80% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.76% per year for the next five years.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders