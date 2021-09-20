CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.48 million shares of the CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) were traded, and its beta was 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.16, and it changed around $0.86 or 7.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $486.16M. CVM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.91, offering almost -236.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.78% since then. We note from CEL-SCI Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

CEL-SCI Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CVM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CEL-SCI Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) trade information

Instantly CVM has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.25 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.29% year-to-date, but still up 5.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) is 29.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVM is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 1.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) estimates and forecasts

CEL-SCI Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.30 percent over the past six months and at a -6.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -82.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect CEL-SCI Corporation to make $100k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 244.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.90%.

CVM Dividends

CEL-SCI Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 13.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.90% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares, and 33.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.57%. CEL-SCI Corporation stock is held by 165 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.79% of the shares, which is about 2.79 million shares worth $42.5 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.29% or 2.59 million shares worth $39.37 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 2.18 million shares worth $46.83 million, making up 5.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.11 million shares worth around $16.91 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.