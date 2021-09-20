Can Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.11, and it changed around $0.2 or 6.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $137.71M. ETTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.74, offering almost -20.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.2% since then. We note from Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 155.14K.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ETTX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) trade information

Instantly ETTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.50 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.91% year-to-date, but still up 11.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) is 31.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ETTX is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -189.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -60.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) estimates and forecasts

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.28 percent over the past six months and at a 46.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -138.50% in the next quarter.

ETTX Dividends

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 08.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.75% of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, and 11.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.19%. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.16% of the shares, which is about 1.02 million shares worth $2.73 million.

Eventide Asset Management LLC, with 1.25% or 0.59 million shares worth $1.58 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.59 million shares worth $1.26 million, making up 1.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.27 million, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.