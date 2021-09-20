BOLT Stock Forecast 2021: Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 29.69%

In the last trading session, 1.7 million shares of the Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.29, and it changed around -$0.35 or -2.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $581.78M. BOLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.07, offering almost -181.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.69% since then. We note from Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 194.35K.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BOLT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.65 for the current quarter.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) trade information

Instantly BOLT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.07 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.44% year-to-date, but still down -8.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) is 16.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BOLT is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -194.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -128.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT) estimates and forecasts

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.18 percent over the past six months and at a 87.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 224.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $500k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. to make $500k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

BOLT Dividends

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 31.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.63% of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, and 86.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.18%. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. stock is held by 97 institutions, with Novo Holdings A/S being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.39% of the shares, which is about 4.5 million shares worth $148.23 million.

Vivo Capital, LLC, with 10.65% or 3.87 million shares worth $127.4 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 0.55 million shares worth $12.36 million, making up 1.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $11.1 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.