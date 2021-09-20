BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1.29 million shares of the BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.55, and it changed around -$1.51 or -13.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $670.24M. BTCM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.00, offering almost -266.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 73.3% since then. We note from BIT Mining Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

Instantly BTCM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.65 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.89% year-to-date, but still down -1.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) is 70.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.09 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTCM is forecast to be at a low of $87.89 and a high of $87.89. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -820.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -820.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.20%. BIT Mining Limited earnings are expected to increase by 65.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.75% per year for the next five years.

BTCM Dividends

BIT Mining Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.30% of BIT Mining Limited shares, and 7.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.27%. BIT Mining Limited stock is held by 28 institutions, with SC China Holding Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.26% of the shares, which is about 3.5 million shares worth $74.89 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.39% or 0.22 million shares worth $4.7 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 31211.0 shares worth $0.25 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF held roughly 21533.0 shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.