BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 21.66 million shares of the BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) have been traded, and its beta is 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.59, and it changed around $0.17 or 11.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $505.19M. BEST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.66, offering almost -130.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.51% since then. We note from BEST Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.33 million.

BEST Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BEST as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. BEST Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

Instantly BEST has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7700 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.39% year-to-date, but still down -2.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) is 37.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEST is forecast to be at a low of $6.48 and a high of $7.13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -348.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -307.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

BEST Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.44 percent over the past six months and at a -45.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 31.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -21.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.12 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BEST Inc. to make $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.34 billion and $1.44 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.50%. BEST Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -977.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

BEST Dividends

BEST Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 16 and August 20.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.42% of BEST Inc. shares, and 25.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.50%. BEST Inc. stock is held by 83 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 5.02% of the shares, which is about 12.58 million shares worth $22.39 million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, with 3.99% or 10.0 million shares worth $17.8 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 2.4 million shares worth $3.17 million, making up 0.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.11 million shares worth around $2.78 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.