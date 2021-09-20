Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 3.28 million shares of the Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.54, and it changed around $0.22 or 9.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $222.71M. AVTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.50, offering almost -77.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.05% since then. We note from Avalo Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 597.67K.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AVTX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) trade information

Instantly AVTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.72 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.79% year-to-date, but still down -5.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) is -8.63% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVTX is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -175.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -96.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) estimates and forecasts

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.87 percent over the past six months and at a -45.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $810k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Avalo Therapeutics Inc. to make $800k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.5 million and $1.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -46.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -46.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.50%.

AVTX Dividends

Avalo Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX)’s Major holders