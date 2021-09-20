AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.57 million shares of the AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.29, and it changed around -$1.66 or -12.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.12B. ASTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.37, offering almost -124.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.35% since then. We note from AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.51 million.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ASTS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AST SpaceMobile Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.03 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Instantly ASTS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.21 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.64% year-to-date, but still up 10.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is 51.64% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASTS is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -210.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -156.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.23% of AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares, and 28.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.60%. AST SpaceMobile Inc. stock is held by 78 institutions, with Janus Henderson Group PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.54% of the shares, which is about 1.83 million shares worth $23.72 million.

Broad Run Investment Management, LLC, with 3.49% or 1.81 million shares worth $23.36 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Hennessy Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.67 million shares worth $21.61 million, making up 3.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hennessy Focus Fund held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $16.15 million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.