Are Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 2.9 million shares of the Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.88, and it changed around -$9.99 or -14.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.35B. VERV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.00, offering almost -30.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.73% since then. We note from Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 478.77K.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VERV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Verve Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.48 for the current quarter.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

Instantly VERV has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 76.07 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 87.59% year-to-date, but still down -19.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) is -3.40% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VERV is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $92.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) estimates and forecasts

VERV Dividends

Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.93% of Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 55.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.96%. Verve Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 82 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.26% of the shares, which is about 3.97 million shares worth $238.92 million.

FMR, LLC, with 7.19% or 3.45 million shares worth $207.85 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 1.25 million shares worth $74.22 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $33.19 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.