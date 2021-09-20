Are Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 3.17 million shares of the Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) were traded, and its beta was 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.70, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $287.50M. VNTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.85, offering almost -116.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.7% since then. We note from Venator Materials PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 366.55K.

Venator Materials PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended VNTR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Venator Materials PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) trade information

Instantly VNTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.30 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.43% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) is -4.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VNTR is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -85.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) estimates and forecasts

Venator Materials PLC share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.55 percent over the past six months and at a 114.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 123.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $559.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Venator Materials PLC to make $521.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $474 million and $476 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.30%. Venator Materials PLC earnings are expected to increase by 36.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.10% per year for the next five years.

VNTR Dividends

Venator Materials PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.29% of Venator Materials PLC shares, and 33.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.64%. Venator Materials PLC stock is held by 88 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.96% of the shares, which is about 8.54 million shares worth $40.47 million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with 5.02% or 5.38 million shares worth $25.51 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 8.54 million shares worth $39.53 million, making up 7.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $3.54 million, which represents about 0.71% of the total shares outstanding.