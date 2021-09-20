Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.17, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $844.90M. ANNX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.01, offering almost -71.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from Annexon Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 172.17K.

Annexon Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ANNX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Annexon Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.86 for the current quarter.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Instantly ANNX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.61 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.43% year-to-date, but still up 17.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) is 24.13% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANNX is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -66.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Annexon Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.68 percent over the past six months and at a 27.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -56.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -42.60% in the next quarter.

Annexon Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 14.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 38.60% per year for the next five years.

ANNX Dividends

Annexon Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 19.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.60% of Annexon Inc. shares, and 100.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.19%. Annexon Inc. stock is held by 121 institutions, with Redmile Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.94% of the shares, which is about 3.43 million shares worth $77.1 million.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, with 8.46% or 3.24 million shares worth $72.97 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.61 million shares worth $36.26 million, making up 4.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $19.93 million, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.