AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.99, and it changed around $0.93 or 4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.50B. ALVR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.96, offering almost -104.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.55% since then. We note from AlloVir Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 239.24K.

AlloVir Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALVR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AlloVir Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.55 for the current quarter.

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

Instantly ALVR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.23 on Friday, 09/17/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.59% year-to-date, but still up 10.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) is 34.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 19.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALVR is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -129.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) estimates and forecasts

AlloVir Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.51 percent over the past six months and at a 23.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -55.90% in the next quarter.

ALVR Dividends

AlloVir Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.41% of AlloVir Inc. shares, and 41.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.57%. AlloVir Inc. stock is held by 126 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.69% of the shares, which is about 6.96 million shares worth $162.84 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.64% or 2.37 million shares worth $55.53 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 2.08 million shares worth $49.22 million, making up 3.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $26.27 million, which represents about 1.72% of the total shares outstanding.