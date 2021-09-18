Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) Stock Gained 15.98% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.30, to imply a decrease of -4.72% or -$1.6 in intraday trading. The YMAB share’s 52-week high remains $55.22, putting it -70.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.77. The company has a valuation of $1.40B, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 229.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give YMAB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.6.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) trade information

After registering a -4.72% downside in the last session, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.60 this Friday, 09/17/21, dropping -4.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.12%, and 15.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.76%. Short interest in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) saw shorts transact 2.65 million shares and set a 9.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.29, implying an increase of 41.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $41.00 and $68.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YMAB has been trading -110.53% off suggested target high and -26.93% from its likely low.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) shares are -7.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 64.65% against 7.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.80% this quarter before falling -31.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 96.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $10.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.21 million.

YMAB Dividends

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s Major holders

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 16.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.68% of the shares at 80.78% float percentage. In total, 67.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.45 million shares (or 10.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $150.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.7 million shares, or about 6.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $91.38 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1.33 million shares. This is just over 3.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.21 million, or 2.78% of the shares, all valued at about 36.37 million.