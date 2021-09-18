XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 66.66% YTD Gain?

XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $85.93, to imply an increase of 2.30% or $1.93 in intraday trading. The XPEL share’s 52-week high remains $103.84, putting it -20.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.56. The company has a valuation of $2.30B, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 264.80K shares over the past 3 months.

XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) trade information

After registering a 2.30% upside in the last session, XPEL Inc. (XPEL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 86.05 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 2.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.88%, and 17.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 66.66%. Short interest in XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) saw shorts transact 1.12 million shares and set a 3.94 days time to cover.

XPEL Inc. (XPEL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing XPEL Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. XPEL Inc. (XPEL) shares are 53.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 85.29% against 28.40%.

XPEL Dividends

XPEL Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. XPEL Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s Major holders

XPEL Inc. insiders hold 39.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.05% of the shares at 57.94% float percentage. In total, 35.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.14 million shares (or 4.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $95.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 1.06 million shares, or about 3.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $88.91 million.

We also have Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the XPEL Inc. (XPEL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund holds roughly 0.7 million shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $59.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.47 million, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about 39.1 million.