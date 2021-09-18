Why DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.04, to imply an increase of 1.92% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The DRD share’s 52-week high remains $13.69, putting it -51.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.67. The company has a valuation of $793.53M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 210.60K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for DRDGOLD Limited (DRD), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DRD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) trade information

After registering a 1.92% upside in the last session, DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.61 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 1.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.11%, and -2.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.93%. Short interest in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) saw shorts transact 1.23 million shares and set a 6.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.31, implying an increase of 36.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.36 and $18.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DRD has been trading -101.88% off suggested target high and -14.6% from its likely low.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DRDGOLD Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) shares are -8.32% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.46% against 6.50%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 601.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

DRD Dividends

DRDGOLD Limited has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DRDGOLD Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.52, with the share yield ticking at 5.75% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s Major holders

DRDGOLD Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.88% of the shares at 12.88% float percentage. In total, 12.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.03 million shares (or 8.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.08 million shares, or about 1.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $11.77 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 4.36 million shares. This is just over 5.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.23 million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about 24.28 million.