What Could Change After Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) Gains 24.85% From The High-Point?

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.65, to imply an increase of 1.60% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The PAHC share’s 52-week high remains $31.00, putting it -43.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.27. The company has a valuation of $905.62M, with an average of 80800.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 128.46K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PAHC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.28.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) trade information

After registering a 1.60% upside in the last session, Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.76 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 1.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.20%, and -14.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.48%. Short interest in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) saw shorts transact 1.23 million shares and set a 8.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.67, implying an increase of 0.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAHC has been trading -15.47% off suggested target high and 21.48% from its likely low.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Phibro Animal Health Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) shares are -14.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.36% against 16.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $202.23 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $211.41 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -8.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 62.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.09% annually.

PAHC Dividends

Phibro Animal Health Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 2.22% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.58%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s Major holders

Phibro Animal Health Corporation insiders hold 0.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.02% of the shares at 108.45% float percentage. In total, 108.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.39 million shares (or 16.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $98.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.24 million shares, or about 11.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $64.8 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Heartland Value Plus Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.36 million shares. This is just over 6.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.66 million, or 3.25% of the shares, all valued at about 19.06 million.