Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) Gains 6.03% YTD: Whatâ€™s Next?

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $28.48, to imply an increase of 5.13% or $1.39 in intraday trading. The VAPO shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $38.46, putting it -35.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.64. The company has a valuation of $751.02M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 185.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) trade information

After registering a 5.13% upside in the last session, Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.98 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 5.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.66%, and 12.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.03%. Short interest in Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) saw shorts transact 1.35 million shares and set a 8.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.50, implying an increase of 31.37% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $37.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VAPO has been trading -58.01% off suggested target high and -29.92% from its likely low.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vapotherm Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) shares are 11.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.56% against 16.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -6.10% this quarter before jumping 6.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will shrink -18.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $30.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.84 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $24.13 million and $40.91 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.00% before dropping -53.90% in the following quarter.

VAPO Dividends

Vapotherm Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vapotherm Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)â€™s Major holders

Vapotherm Inc. insiders hold 10.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.91% of the shares at 99.08% float percentage. In total, 88.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Prescott General Partners LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.56 million shares (or 9.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $60.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with 2.18 million shares, or about 8.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $51.53 million.

We also have Artisan Small Cap Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Artisan Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1.38 million shares. This is just over 5.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.7 million, or 2.71% of the shares, all valued at about 16.67 million.