Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Is Down -4.91% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.55, to imply a decrease of -5.49% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The TRKA share’s 52-week high remains $4.00, putting it -158.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.50. The company has a valuation of $60.48M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 810.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

After registering a -5.49% downside in the last session, Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6800 this Friday, 09/17/21, dropping -5.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.91%, and -1.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.32%. Short interest in Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) saw shorts transact 0.34 million shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Troika Media Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

Troika Media Group Inc. insiders hold 49.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.58% of the shares at 1.15% float percentage. In total, 0.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Verition Fund Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 62877.0 shares (or 0.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 48462.0 shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.14 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 35394.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18957.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 53837.0.