This Week’s 2.80% Gain In Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) Taught Us Something New

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s traded shares stood at 0.9 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $61.05, to imply an increase of 1.83% or $1.1 in intraday trading. The ARNA share’s 52-week high remains $90.19, putting it -47.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.50. The company has a valuation of $3.71B, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 496.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ARNA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) trade information

After registering a 1.83% upside in the last session, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 61.24 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 1.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.80%, and 30.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.54%. Short interest in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) saw shorts transact 3.2 million shares and set a 8.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $95.56, implying an increase of 36.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $76.00 and $120.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARNA has been trading -96.56% off suggested target high and -24.49% from its likely low.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) shares are -19.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.49% against 7.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -49.70% this quarter before falling -15.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6,097.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $680k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $680k.

ARNA Dividends

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s Major holders

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 0.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.16% of the shares at 94.42% float percentage. In total, 94.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.13 million shares (or 13.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $564.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.59 million shares, or about 9.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $387.96 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.7 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $118.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.47 million, or 2.42% of the shares, all valued at about 102.01 million.