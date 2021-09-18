Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP): Can A Stock Be 35.34% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.51, to imply a decrease of -5.25% or -$0.86 in intraday trading. The TGP share’s 52-week high remains $17.20, putting it -10.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.06. The company has a valuation of $1.39B, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 267.61K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TGP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.59.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) trade information

After registering a -5.25% downside in the last session, Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.08 this Friday, 09/17/21, dropping -5.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.28%, and 11.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.34%. Short interest in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw shorts transact 0.27 million shares and set a 1.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.13, implying an increase of 9.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TGP has been trading -35.4% off suggested target high and 9.74% from its likely low.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teekay LNG Partners L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) shares are 4.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 0.00% against -5.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $141.39 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $145.71 million.

TGP Dividends

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has its next earnings report out between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.15, with the share yield ticking at 7.41% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.14%.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)’s Major holders

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. insiders hold 41.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.21% of the shares at 51.50% float percentage. In total, 30.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.02 million shares (or 8.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $101.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Beach Investment Counsel, Inc./PA with 2.31 million shares, or about 2.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $33.21 million.

We also have Fidelity Series Value Discovery Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Fidelity Series Value Discovery Fund holds roughly 2.62 million shares. This is just over 3.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.8 million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about 24.27 million.