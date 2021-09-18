Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.53, to imply a decrease of -3.29% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The SLGG share’s 52-week high remains $11.20, putting it -217.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.63. The company has a valuation of $128.88M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 479.61K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SLGG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) trade information

After registering a -3.29% downside in the last session, Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.93 this Friday, 09/17/21, dropping -3.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.49%, and -7.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.73%. Short interest in Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw shorts transact 1.55 million shares and set a 1.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.08, implying an increase of 41.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.25 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLGG has been trading -126.63% off suggested target high and -20.4% from its likely low.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Super League Gaming Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) shares are -65.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 51.75% against 23.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 53.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 323.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.96 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $690k and $779k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 329.00% before jumping 400.60% in the following quarter.

SLGG Dividends

Super League Gaming Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Super League Gaming Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s Major holders

Super League Gaming Inc. insiders hold 14.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.96% of the shares at 25.55% float percentage. In total, 21.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Marshall Wace LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.95 million shares (or 4.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.79 million shares, or about 3.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.55 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.48 million shares. This is just over 2.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.27 million, or 1.16% of the shares, all valued at about 1.89 million.