Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) After -105.54% Decline From High?

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.11, to imply an increase of 0.90% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The GBOX share’s 52-week high remains $20.78, putting it -105.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 92.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $443.42M, with average of 541.60K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for GreenBox POS (GBOX), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GBOX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) trade information

After registering a 0.90% upside in the last session, GreenBox POS (GBOX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.26 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 0.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.10%, and 33.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 54.59%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.50, implying an increase of 58.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.50 and $24.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GBOX has been trading -142.33% off suggested target high and -142.33% from its likely low.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $9.46 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.63 million.

GBOX Dividends

GreenBox POS has its next earnings report out on May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GreenBox POS has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)’s Major holders

GreenBox POS insiders hold 53.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.12% of the shares at 21.99% float percentage. In total, 10.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.85 million shares (or 1.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.59 million shares, or about 1.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $7.06 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GreenBox POS (GBOX) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 0.39 million shares. This is just over 0.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.31 million, or 0.71% of the shares, all valued at about 2.73 million.