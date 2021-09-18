Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) Have Gained 59.16% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.71, to imply a decrease of -2.99% or -$0.67 in intraday trading. The RYI share’s 52-week high remains $25.68, putting it -18.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.31. The company has a valuation of $856.68M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 177.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RYI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.7.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) trade information

After registering a -2.99% downside in the last session, Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.38 this Friday, 09/17/21, dropping -2.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.57%, and -4.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 59.16%. Short interest in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) saw shorts transact 0.58 million shares and set a 4.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying a decrease of -8.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RYI has been trading 7.88% off suggested target high and 7.88% from its likely low.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ryerson Holding Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) shares are 23.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 5,725.00% against 13.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 448.40% this quarter before jumping 1,011.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 58.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.54 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.39 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $831.5 million and $853 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 85.40% before jumping 63.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.18% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -179.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.31% annually.

RYI Dividends

Ryerson Holding Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.32, with the share yield ticking at 1.47% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI)’s Major holders

Ryerson Holding Corporation insiders hold 3.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.63% of the shares at 96.53% float percentage. In total, 93.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 21.04 million shares (or 54.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $307.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.96 million shares, or about 5.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $28.59 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF holds roughly 0.69 million shares. This is just over 1.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.48 million, or 1.24% of the shares, all valued at about 8.14 million.