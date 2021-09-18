ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Up 59.86% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 101.67% – Here’s What To Do Now

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.47, to imply an increase of 2.79% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The PRQR share’s 52-week high remains $9.46, putting it -11.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.40. The company has a valuation of $523.19M, with average of 688.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PRQR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

After registering a 2.79% upside in the last session, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.71 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 2.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.29%, and 43.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 101.67%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.08, implying an increase of 59.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.39 and $31.54 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRQR has been trading -272.37% off suggested target high and -69.89% from its likely low.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares are 50.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.72% against 7.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.60% this quarter before jumping 19.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -88.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $280k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $280k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $305.23k and $318.9k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -8.30% before dropping -12.20% in the following quarter.

PRQR Dividends

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has its next earnings report out between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. insiders hold 8.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.05% of the shares at 75.32% float percentage. In total, 69.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.44 million shares (or 12.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 4.75 million shares, or about 9.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $32.02 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 3.56 million shares. This is just over 7.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.73 million, or 3.44% of the shares, all valued at about 9.03 million.