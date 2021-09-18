Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) Have Inclined 102.00% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $53.63, to imply a decrease of -0.43% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The PLL share’s 52-week high remains $88.97, putting it -65.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 84.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.55. The company has a valuation of $844.46M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 371.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PLL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

After registering a -0.43% downside in the last session, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 57.48 this Friday, 09/17/21, dropping -0.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.76%, and 4.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 102.00%. Short interest in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) saw shorts transact 0.62 million shares and set a 1.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $88.36, implying an increase of 39.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $81.00 and $99.53 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLL has been trading -85.59% off suggested target high and -51.03% from its likely low.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Piedmont Lithium Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) shares are -32.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -26.47% against 22.90%.

PLL Dividends

Piedmont Lithium Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders

Piedmont Lithium Inc. insiders hold 0.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.67% of the shares at 20.78% float percentage. In total, 20.67% institutions holds shares in the company.