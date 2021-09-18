National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) Surged 2.82% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $52.22, to imply an increase of 0.77% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The FIZZ share’s 52-week high remains $98.21, putting it -88.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.91. The company has a valuation of $4.34B, with average of 324.55K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ), translating to a mean rating of 4.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give FIZZ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) trade information

After registering a 0.77% upside in the last session, National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 55.44 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 0.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.63%, and 21.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.02%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.67, implying a decrease of -19.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $51.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FIZZ has been trading 2.34% off suggested target high and 32.98% from its likely low.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing National Beverage Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) shares are 2.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.38% against 27.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $285.58 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $253.39 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $271.81 million and $242.94 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.10% before jumping 4.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 34.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.56% annually.

FIZZ Dividends

National Beverage Corp. has its next earnings report out between December 08 and December 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. National Beverage Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s Major holders

National Beverage Corp. insiders hold 74.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.04% of the shares at 107.72% float percentage. In total, 27.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.64 million shares (or 4.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $219.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 4.38 million shares, or about 4.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $207.1 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Mid Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.56 million shares. This is just over 1.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 million, or 1.10% of the shares, all valued at about 48.59 million.