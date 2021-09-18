Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Is 54.2% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE:MEC)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.82, to imply an increase of 2.73% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The MEC share’s 52-week high remains $22.16, putting it -17.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.62. The company has a valuation of $394.28M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 112.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MEC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE:MEC) trade information

After registering a 2.73% upside in the last session, Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.99 this Friday, 09/17/21, jumping 2.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 35.20%, and 20.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.24%. Short interest in Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE:MEC) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 1.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.00, implying an increase of 21.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MEC has been trading -32.84% off suggested target high and -22.21% from its likely low.

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mayville Engineering Company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) shares are 14.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 244.44% against 26.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 420.00% this quarter before jumping 80.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $125.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $122.83 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $90.52 million and $95.34 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.80% before jumping 28.80% in the following quarter.

MEC Dividends

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE:MEC)’s Major holders

Mayville Engineering Company Inc. insiders hold 3.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.12% of the shares at 80.98% float percentage. In total, 78.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wells Fargo & Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.8 million shares (or 8.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 1.35 million shares, or about 6.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $19.4 million.

We also have Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd and Wells Fargo Global Small Cap Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd holds roughly 0.74 million shares. This is just over 3.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.54 million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about 8.44 million.